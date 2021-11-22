Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Cap of $15.56 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $620,887.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

