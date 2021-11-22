Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $995.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 870,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

