Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €20.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.02 ($36.39).

SZG opened at €28.14 ($31.98) on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a one year high of €35.08 ($39.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

