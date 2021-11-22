Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsonite International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

