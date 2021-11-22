Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.22. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.