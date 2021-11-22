Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 5,044 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

NYSE:C traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.55. 315,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,480,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

