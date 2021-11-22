Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 55,817 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,730,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,016,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:MUDS remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.