Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 74.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,905 shares of company stock worth $112,955,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded down $5.95 on Monday, hitting $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,249. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

