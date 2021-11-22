Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $10.68 Million in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media accounts for 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

RSVR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

