Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $8.60 on Monday, hitting $653.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $435.05 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

