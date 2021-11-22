Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.07 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

