Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,323 shares of company stock worth $208,332,234.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,126. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

