Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.63 ($138.22).

Symrise stock opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is €118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

