Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.74 ($8.79).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.81 ($8.87) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.98 and a 200 day moving average of €7.34.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

