Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

