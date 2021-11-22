Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.03 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $113.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

