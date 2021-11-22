Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

