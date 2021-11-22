Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.39. 3,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,347. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

