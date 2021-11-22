Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $96.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.