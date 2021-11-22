Scotiabank Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

SU opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,210,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 745,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,712,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

