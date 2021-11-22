Scotiabank Upgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to “Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$48.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. CSFB upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.64.

TSE IMO opened at C$42.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.73. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$22.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$29.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

