SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get SDX Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Thursday. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £20.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.