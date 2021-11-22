Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

