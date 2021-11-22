SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 26,462 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00.

Shares of SEAS opened at $66.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

