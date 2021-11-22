SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 26,462 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00.
Shares of SEAS opened at $66.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
