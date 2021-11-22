Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of EYES opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,326 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 6,115.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

