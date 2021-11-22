Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $230.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.10 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $614.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

