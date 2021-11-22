Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $92.98, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

