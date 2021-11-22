Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.64 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.20.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

