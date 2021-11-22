Sentivate Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and approximately $154,325.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.