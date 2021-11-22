Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

