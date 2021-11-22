SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) vs. Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Critical Analysis

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SES has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SES and Ajinomoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.14 billion 2.07 -$98.24 million ($0.20) -39.30 Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.67 $558.51 million $1.29 23.81

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES -1.92% -0.41% -0.18% Ajinomoto 6.88% 11.48% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SES and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Ajinomoto beats SES on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY. It also provides nutritional and processed food such as Knorr Cup Soup, YumYum, Blendy, and MAXIM brand products. It also covers ingredients for processed food, bakery products, beverages, and sweeteners. The Frozen Foods segment sells dumplings, rice, noodles, desserts, and processed chicken products. The Healthcare and Others segment deals with amino acids for pharmaceuticals, nutritional food, cosmetic materials, and chemical products. It also handles biopharmaceutical services. The Others segment includes contract manufacturing business, oil and fat-related business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

