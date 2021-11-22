SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGS stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. SGS has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.