Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.86

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 22825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.
The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 198.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
