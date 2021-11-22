Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.86

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 22825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 198.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

