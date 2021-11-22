Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 898,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,709.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12-month low of $963.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

