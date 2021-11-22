Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 25.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 147,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,342. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

