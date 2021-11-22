Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Decreases By 18.8%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

BPMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,721. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

