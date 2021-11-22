Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Expands By 25.7%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BLTS stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Monday. 84,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

