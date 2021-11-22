Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Expands By 25.0%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CPKPY opened at $3.47 on Monday. C.P. Pokphand has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

