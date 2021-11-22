Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rises By 34.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

LLY opened at $260.70 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $141.16 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

