Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 28.1%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 1,174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.2 days.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $46.94 on Monday. Emera has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

EMRAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

