Short Interest in For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Declines By 28.3%

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,017,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTEG stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 1,069,512,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,980,375. For The Earth has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

