Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Drops By 23.7%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FSBW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,320 shares of company stock worth $503,981. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

