Short Interest in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Increases By 32.5%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,231,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 522,838 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

