Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Expands By 16.7%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNLN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.

