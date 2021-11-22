Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Decreases By 23.8%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JUGGU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,277. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUGGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.