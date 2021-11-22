Short Interest in JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Increases By 25.0%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of JTEKT stock remained flat at $$27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. JTEKT has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

