Short Interest in JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Increases By 25.0%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of JTEKT stock remained flat at $$27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. JTEKT has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $27.76.
About JTEKT
Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.