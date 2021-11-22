Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rises By 20.4%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

