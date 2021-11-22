Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expands By 21.5%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,106. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $414.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
