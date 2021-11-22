Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expands By 21.5%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,106. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $414.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

