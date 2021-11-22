Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Decreases By 18.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE LXU traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 15,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
