Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Decreases By 18.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE LXU traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 15,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

