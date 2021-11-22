Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Grows By 30.5%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MCB opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

